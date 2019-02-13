NORTH OGDEN — Death threats directed at a meeting of the North Ogden City Council Tuesday night were unfounded, police said Wednesday.

About 8:30 p.m., North Ogden police responded to a threat complaint at the city building during the meeting. An unknown man called dispatchers twice and threatened the meeting, "not naming anyone in particular," according to a statement from the police department

"The caller indicated that a firearm and explosives would be used. The caller made these two phone calls three minutes apart," police said.

Officers were on scene within one minute of receiving the calls.

"The first officer on scene checked the council chambers where the council, staff and attending citizens were conducting their meeting. This officer ensured there was not a disturbance in the council chambers and relayed information to the mayor and council about the situation," according to the release.

A YouTube livestream of the meeting shows the officer telling community members to "sit tight" while he asks the council to "step out." The officer then instructs the attendees to "leave your stuff" while they start to quickly exit the room.

Officers from North Ogden and surrounding cities arrived and secured the building and surrounding areas, police said. A explosive detection K-9 searched the area and found no threats.

"Citizens, staff and council members patiently waited while law enforcement officers and K-9 conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area, including lots, buildings and structures. Once it was deemed safe, the citizens were escorted to their vehicles and seen safely on their way. Council members and staff followed in the same fashion," police said.