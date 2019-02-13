HEBER CITY — A pickup truck crashed Wednesday shortly after another driver called dispatchers to complain about the way the pickup was driving, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Just before 1 p.m., the driver of a car following the truck on U.S. 40 in Heber City called to report the pickup truck, troopers said.

The truck eventually lost control due to its speed on the snowy road, UHP Sgt. Jacob Cox said. The truck rolled, hitting the guardrail.

The impact caused the grill of the truck to get pushed back into the dash and the glove box was pushed out, Cox said.

A woman in the passenger seat suffered severe hand and arm injuries and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the UHP said. The man who was driving the truck suffered minor head injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Because of weather conditions, a helicopter was unable to reach the pair and they were driven to the hospital.

Cox said troopers are considering impaired driving as a cause of the crash. Troopers found prescription medications and illegal narcotics in the vehicle, according to the UHP.