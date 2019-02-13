The BYU women’s tennis team begins a five-match road swing starting at Fresno State Friday.

BYU is 3-1 on the season after taking its first sweep against New Mexico and a 4-2 win against Boise State. Duos Madeline Almeida and Polina Malykh and Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman remain undefeated in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles with 3-0 and 4-0 records, respectively.

Fresno State maintains a 3-2 record for the year; the Cougars have a 1-6 all-time record against the Bulldogs.

Matches will begin on Friday, Feb. 15, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Live stats will be available here.