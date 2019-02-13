SALT LAKE CITY — March looks to be a big month for BYUtv. The Provo-based entertainment network launches a bunch of new shows March 18 and 20, as well as a new logo and accompanying branding, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California.

In all, BYUtv is premiering four new programs.

“Show Offs,” a new 30-minute musical improv program, premieres March 18 at 6 p.m. MT. “Dwight in Shining Armor,” a scripted series, will also premiere that night at 7:30 p.m. March 20 brings the premieres of “Battle of the Ages,” a family game show, at 6:30 p.m. and the family cooking competition “Dinner Takes All” at 7 p.m.

“With the debut of these new series, we are creating a broad portfolio of new and original programming, both scripted and unscripted, that the entire family can watch together,” said Michael Dunn, BYUtv’s managing director, in the news release.

The premieres coincide with BYUtv’s new branding efforts. Viewers will see a new BYUtv logo, as well as the new tagline, “Together.” Reps from BYUtv said the rebranding “embraces unity and connection without defining what that might look like for individuals and families.”

Although “Dwight in Shining Armor” hasn’t premiered yet, BYUtv has already renewed the series for a second season. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in the fall. The show follows a do-gooder high school student who accidentally kisses a sleeping princess and awakens her entire kingdom.

“A lot of the times with networks, it’s a constant battle between their vision and our vision. There’s been none of that,” the show’s co-creator, Brian Adams, told the Deseret News last October. “We see the show the same way. They have been really generous and helpful, kind of letting us produce the show that we want to produce.”

A number of old BYUtv favorites will also return March 17-20, including “Relative Race” (7 p.m. March 17), “Studio C” (7 p.m. March 18) and “Random Acts” (7 p.m. March 19). For more information, visit byutv.org.