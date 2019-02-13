SALT LAKE CITY — Epic Games announced it will delay its upcoming update to "Fortnite," which included a number of Valentine’s Day-themed content, according to a number of reports.
Epic Games tweeted that the 7.40 patch would be delayed due to a "last minute issue," but did not release any more specifics about the delay.
- "We'll give you an exact time when we lock it down," the company said.
- The update will reportedly be available on Feb. 14. The "Fortnite" server will be down at 2 a.m. MT (4 a.m. ET).
Epic Games previously tweeted that the update was "on the horizon" and it would drop somewhere around 4 a.m. ET on Feb. 13 before Valentine’s Day.
The update would reportedly include a litany of new weapons and changes to the game, GameSpot reported.
- There would be a new gun called the Infantry Rifle.
- Reload times for Rocket Launchers would be increased.
- Structure damage for the Hand Cannon weapon would be reduced.
- The X-4 Stormwing vehicle would no longer destroy structures.
- The game would add a slew of new Overtime challenges, as well as a new Share the Love event, which will give players a chance to earn Valentine’s Day-themed rewards (just like the "14 Days of Fortnite").
- Battle Pass holders could even learn new styles of the Trog, Powder and Onesie skins, too, according to Gamespot.
Stats: Epic Games said in a blog post the game will include a new stats feature, too.
- "The current stats system database couldn't scale properly for all platforms so we're going to upgrade the existing one to include a variety of info and track player progress better over time," the company said.