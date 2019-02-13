SALT LAKE CITY — Epic Games announced it will delay its upcoming update to "Fortnite," which included a number of Valentine’s Day-themed content, according to a number of reports.

Epic Games tweeted that the 7.40 patch would be delayed due to a "last minute issue," but did not release any more specifics about the delay.

"We'll give you an exact time when we lock it down," the company said.

The update will reportedly be available on Feb. 14. The "Fortnite" server will be down at 2 a.m. MT (4 a.m. ET).

Epic Games previously tweeted that the update was "on the horizon" and it would drop somewhere around 4 a.m. ET on Feb. 13 before Valentine’s Day.

What is included: The update would reportedly include a litany of new weapons and changes to the game, GameSpot reported.

There would be a new gun called the Infantry Rifle.

Reload times for Rocket Launchers would be increased.

Structure damage for the Hand Cannon weapon would be reduced.

The X-4 Stormwing vehicle would no longer destroy structures.

The game would add a slew of new Overtime challenges, as well as a new Share the Love event, which will give players a chance to earn Valentine’s Day-themed rewards (just like the "14 Days of Fortnite").

Battle Pass holders could even learn new styles of the Trog, Powder and Onesie skins, too, according to Gamespot.

Stats: Epic Games said in a blog post the game will include a new stats feature, too.