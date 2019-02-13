LINDON — An ultramarathon runner from Utah who had titles stripped from him over cheating allegations now faces multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from a Utah County company.

Kelly Clint Agnew, 46, who now lives in Naples, Florida, was charged this week in 4th District Court with 12 second-degree felonies: engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, theft, and 10 counts of communications fraud.

Agnew was employed by D&L Supply Co. in Lindon between June 2014 and June 2018, according to charging documents. He was the general manager for business during most of that time, prosecutors say, and briefly acted as business development director.

"(He) had the authority to purchase goods and services related to the operation of the business. He was also responsible for maintaining customer relationships, which often required business travel," the charges state.

But it was also during that time that police believe Agnew "developed a scheme whereby he would submit fraudulent expense reports for reimbursement, including by resubmitting receipts already claimed, altering receipts by whiting out information such as the date, the amounts, or other relevant information to identify a transaction, or by overstating the amount," according to charging documents.

Investigators belive Agnew submitted 148 fraudulent business expenses totaling nearly $49,000, the charges state.

Agnew acquired a bit of fame for running ultramarathons and won several races between 2013 and 2016. He later opened and operated Kelly Agnew Coaching in Ogden.

But during an ultramarathon in December 2017, the decorated runner was caught hiding in a port-a-potty, where he stayed for seven minutes and then attempted to make it look like he finished at regular pace, according to Sports Illustrated. As the scandal grew, Agnew was stripped of all his titles in 2018.

Lindon police say Agnew, who used to live in Draper, moved to Florida shortly after detectives began investigating his alleged illegal involvement with D&L Supply.