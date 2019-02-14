WEST JORDAN — Students in the Jordan School District won’t have to spend an extra day in school to make up for last week’s snow day.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Education unanimously supported a plan to convert the instructional day to a professional development day for teachers. The decision will be ratified at the board meeting on Feb. 26.

Students the Canyons School District will make up the day this Friday. The Canyons Board of Education said the date would be less disruptive to holding a makeup day on Presidents Day or during spring recess.

The Murray School District will make up the day on Friday, March 22, and the Salt Lake City School District and Granite School District will make up the day on Friday, May 24.