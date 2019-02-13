First-round action for 3A girls high basketball tournament kicks off this weekend with games at Orem High School.

Playoff capsules for every 3A girls tournament team (+predictions)

Watch it all live here.

Friday's first round





Providence Hall (7-14) vs. Grantsville (18-3), 8:30 a.m.

Delta (9-11) vs. South Sevier (17-5), 10:10 a.m.

South Summit (9-15) vs. Richfield (13-8), 11:50 a.m.

Manti (6-17) vs. Carbon (19-2), 1:30 p.m.

American Leadership (3-14) vs. Emery (21-0), 3:10 p.m.

Morgan (10-11) vs. Union (10-10), 4:50 p.m.

North Sanpete (4-17) vs. Juab (15-6), 6:30 p.m.

San Juan (11-10) vs. Judge Memorial (12-8), 8:10 p.m.