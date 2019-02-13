SALT LAKE CITY — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz just renewed a plan to build the wall, and it has to do with "El Chapo."

Back in 2017, Cruz introduced the El Chapo Act, which would reserve billions of dollars that were forfeited after the prosecution of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman (known as "El Chapo") and repurpose them to build a border wall.

Guzman reportedly earned about $14 billion during his time as the leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, CNN reports.

Cruz has brought the act up again this week after Guzman was found guilty on all accounts Tuesday. He will likely head to a supermax prison, according to NBC News.

"Let's pass the EL CHAPO Act and make 'El Chapo' pay to secure our border," Cruz tweeted.

Cruz linked to a petition that said, "Build the wall and make 'El Chapo' pay for it! Become a Citizen Cosponsor of Ted Cruz's EL CHAPO Act and make your voice heard in the Senate."

Back in January, Cruz pitched the idea, too, according to The Washington Post.