SALT LAKE CITY — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are celebrating their two-year anniversary this month. And this year, Rodriguez got Lopez a special surprise.

Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she is "obsessed" with "Fixer Upper." Lopez has Gaines' new book, a gift from her sister, and gushes over it "every night."

According to USA Today, Lopez told DeGeneres that she and Rodriguez bought a fixer-upper house, and Lopez told Rodriguez how she would love Gaines to help with the project, according to USA Today.

"I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco (Texas)," Lopez told DeGeneres. "I didn't even know honestly that Alex listens to me half the time when I'm talking."

Brian Ach, Invision FILE In this March 29, 2016 file photo, TV personality Joanna Gaines poses for a portrait in New York.

Little did Lopez know that Rodriguez was listening and would surprise her with a FaceTime call with Gaines for their anniversary, according to USA Today.

Lopez knew she was going to have a meeting with an architect about their fixer-upper project, but she didn't know it was going to be Gaines.

"He opens up the FaceTime, and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Ah! Are you kidding? Hi!' I totally fangirled out," Lopez said, according to USA Today. "And she was like 'Hi,' just like she is on the show, so cool with her long hair. … And I'm looking at (Alex), and I was like, 'You listened to me. Like I love you. Like you are so amazing.' It really blew me away. That to me is more romantic than anything."

Gaines said she would help Lopez and Rodriguez with "this and that."