SALT LAKE CITY — If Colin Kaepernick is still interested in playing professional football, there are some who believe the Alliance of American Football would be a perfect place for him to revive his career.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he became a national story and a controversial, divisive personality by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league, hoping to prove that NFL owners have colluded against him because of his political protests. USA Today writer Doug Farrar believes the AAF might offer a good opportunity for the QB, who has six years of NFL experience.

“To best prove collusion against the NFL, Kaepernick and his legal team, led by attorney Mark Geragos, would be best-served to put his abilities on the field in an alternate venue and see where the chips fall,” Farrar wrote.

Colin Kaepernick and the Alliance of American Football might just be the perfect marriage. https://t.co/GW0tRmjsiX — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 7, 2019

And that, he wrote, is where the AAF could help his case.

“The standard counter-argument to the notion of collusion is that Kaepernick is a quarterback who never developed first-level skills, and whatever skills he possessed have eroded over the last two seasons.”

A writer from RealClearLife.com agrees.

“Colin Kaepernick and the Alliance of American Football need each other,” RCL’s Evan Bleier wrote.

“For Kaepernick, getting on the field for the AAF would be an easy way to show NFL teams not only that he’s healthy and can still play football at an elite level, but also showcase his potential.

“And, playing for the AAF wouldn’t just help show off Kap’s wares for NFL scouts — it would help him show the country as well.”

Television ratings were better than expected for AAF’s first weekend. Saturday’s regionally televised CBS games featuring San Diego, San Antonio, Atlanta and Orlando delivered an overnight rating of 2.1.

“Clearly, the ratings for the start-up league are already surprisingly good,” Bleier wrote. “But they’d almost certainly be even better if a lightning rod like Kaepernick was on the field because people would be tuning in to watch him succeed as well as see him fail.”

The general belief is that Kaepernick would certainly get a chance to play in a league whose first-week starting QBs included John Wolford, Matt Simms, Luis Perez, Christian Hackenberg, Garrett Gilbert, Josh Woodrum, Logan Woodside and Mike Bercovici.

“From the AAF’s perspective, having Kaepernick playing — and playing well — would be advantageous to the league from a merchandising standpoint as he would automatically become the league’s most recognizable player,” Bleier wrote. “And as his Nike campaign showed in the fall, the guy can help sell shirts, shorts and pretty much anything else.”

The RCL writer ended his story with a question: Would you rather watch Hackenberg or Kaepernick over the course of the next nine weeks in the AAF?

“Love him or hate him,” he added, “the answer should be clear.”

How come Colin Kaepernick isn’t in the #AAF? I thought he just wanted to play football. — thomas buchanon (@MetsBlogLover) February 10, 2019

Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley debated the Kaepernick-AAF topic during Tuesday’s "Speak For Yourself" show.

Wiley is against the idea, while Whitlock believes it should happen.