SALT LAKE CITY — Starting this fall, Utah Valley University will partner with Silicon Slopes to offer a technology management emphasis master's in business administration at the nonprofit organization's headquarters in Lehi.

Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez, who addressed the Utah Legislature's Higher Education Appropriation Subcommittee Wednesday morning, described the partnership.

Adam Fondren, Deseret News FILE - Astrid S. Tuminez smiles to the crowd at the public meeting of the Board of Trustees where she is introduced as the seventh President of Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, April 20, 2018.

"Classes will be delivered in the classrooms of Silicon Slopes and we will be bringing in industry experts and executives to teach in this MBA. Not only will students be totally steeped in the world of practice, but even as they are studying, they get to be networking with those very people who could provide them with the right mentoring and the right employment opportunities," she said.

Tuminez announced the partnership earlier this month during the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit.

Silicon Slopes executives will speak to MBA students throughout the semester, providing relevant instruction for those seeking executive positions in the top tech companies in Utah. Silicon Slopes is a nonprofit organization that empowers Utah’s startup and tech community to learn, connect and serve, according to its website.

“UVU and Silicon Slopes both have these amazing stories of innovation and growth that have caused us to be national leaders in our respective fields,” Norm Wright, dean of the Woodbury School of Business, said in a statement.

Wright said the partners have worked jointly for years to create jobs and the skilled workforce to fill those jobs.

“The new MBA at Silicon Slopes takes that natural partnership to a whole new level by providing the business and community leaders we need in Utah to not only continue our rapid economic growth, but to also address the challenges that come with growth. We are absolutely delighted that these two innovators are again joining forces to make a difference in the lives of residents and the quality of our community,” Wright said.

UVU’s MBA is offered as a full-time accelerated program or a part-time program to meet students' differing needs.

The Silicon Slopes campus will serve as the MBA program’s third campus. Full- and part-time programs are offered at UVU’s Orem campus, and part-time programs are available at Thanksgiving Point.