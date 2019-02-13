SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a history of intoxication and disorderly conduct was arrested this week after police say he repeatedly called 911, even after officers already on scene told him to stop.

The 46-year-old man got into a fight Sunday with another man in the area of 100 South and 300 East. Police found him nearby "with his shirt off and bleeding from the head," a Salt Lake County Jail report states. The man was also intoxicated, according to police.

Officers said the man refused medical treatment and was not cooperative with the investigation. The man was also "unhappy with police not being able to locate the other male," the report states.

Because of his displeasure with the Salt Lake police officers who were trying to help him, "he continued to call 911 and even did so while police were on scene. (The man) was even told to stop calling 911 by a police supervisor," according to the report.

The man called the emergency number 10 times in less than an hour, the report states. He was arrested for investigation of intoxication, disorderly conduct and 911 abuse.

In 2017, the man was also convicted of disorderly conduct and intoxication in South Salt Lake Justice Court, according to court records.