SALT LAKE CITY — Disney dropped the first trailer for their much-anticipated “Frozen 2” movie early Wednesday morning, and it hints at a story much darker and tension-filled than the last.

The trailer, which ComicBook.com noted called “straight-up brooding,” begins with Elsa using her powers to try to scale a monstrous wave.

Throughout the trailer, Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad) are seen battling unseen and in some cases, elemental foes.

We get a shot of Kristoff leading a herd of reindeer into what we can guess is a battle of some kind on the back of Sven.

The trailer also features a new, yet unknown character.

The cast: Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will again return as Elsa and Anna, with Jonathan Groff returning as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf, according to Polygon.

Evan Rachel Wood from “Westworld” and Sterling K. Brown from “This is Us” reportedly have roles in the film, though the roles remain undisclosed, according to Polygon.

“Frozen 2” will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2019.

Correction: This article previously identified the character Kristoff as Hans.