President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he speaks during a rally in El Paso, Texas, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 13.

Congress has settled on a border wall deal, but will President Trump sign it? Here’s whatyou need to know.

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee are on opposite sides of a sweeping public lands bill. Read more.

The Utah Jazz fell to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Read more.

Watch President Russell M. Nelson reveal the most important thing he’s learned in 94 years of living.

A 14-year-old was charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Utah classmate. Read more.

The University of Utah will enact changes after the murder of Lauren McCluskey, but there will be no firing, according to the university’s president. Read more.

A look at our sports coverage:

A look at our most read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Trump is ‘not happy’ with border deal, but doesn’t say if he will sign it | The New York Times
  • Drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán likely headed to Supermax prison, experts say | NBC News
  • Venezuela's Guaido says he's working to restore ties with Israel | Al Jazeera
  • Netanyahu confirms latest Israeli strike in Syria | Reuters
  • Brexit: Theresa May's policy is not 'deal or delay', says Stephen Barclay | BBC News
