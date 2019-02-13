SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 13.
Congress has settled on a border wall deal, but will President Trump sign it? Here’s whatyou need to know.
- Trump not 'thrilled' with border deal but leaning toward it
- 4 takeaways from President Trump's El Paso rally
Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee are on opposite sides of a sweeping public lands bill. Read more.
- Sen. Mitt Romney: Rural lands package reflects Utah priorities
- Sen. Mike Lee: This bill is not the right move for Utah lands
The Utah Jazz fell to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Read more.
Watch President Russell M. Nelson reveal the most important thing he’s learned in 94 years of living.
A 14-year-old was charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Utah classmate. Read more.
The University of Utah will enact changes after the murder of Lauren McCluskey, but there will be no firing, according to the university’s president. Read more.
A look at our sports coverage:
- NBA Draft classmates DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors proud to remain relevant
- Dick Harmon: Why Kalani Sitake believes recruiting to BYU is more simple when narrowed to the basics
- See how these 5 Ute buzzer-beaters compare to Parker Van Dyke’s UCLA game-winner
- Top 5 plays: Dunks, record-breakers and touching tributes
A look at our most read stories:Comment on this story
- Morning links: Chris Paul says 'ain't nobody catching' Stockton's assist record; Forbes study finds that Jazz get highest revenue per fan
- TLC's 'Our Twinsane Wedding' highlights these twin sisters who married twin brothers
- Here's why the Peacock may not win 'The Masked Singer'
- Utah football's Javelin Guidry finds world-class success on the track
- 14-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne stuns judges with Italian opera on 'AGT: The Champions' finals
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump is ‘not happy’ with border deal, but doesn’t say if he will sign it | The New York Times
- Drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán likely headed to Supermax prison, experts say | NBC News
- Venezuela's Guaido says he's working to restore ties with Israel | Al Jazeera
- Netanyahu confirms latest Israeli strike in Syria | Reuters
- Brexit: Theresa May's policy is not 'deal or delay', says Stephen Barclay | BBC News