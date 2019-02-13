SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 13.

Congress has settled on a border wall deal, but will President Trump sign it? Here’s whatyou need to know.

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee are on opposite sides of a sweeping public lands bill. Read more.

The Utah Jazz fell to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Read more.

Watch President Russell M. Nelson reveal the most important thing he’s learned in 94 years of living.

A 14-year-old was charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Utah classmate. Read more.

The University of Utah will enact changes after the murder of Lauren McCluskey, but there will be no firing, according to the university’s president. Read more.

