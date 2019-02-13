SALT LAKE CITY — Who is the most irreplaceable player on Real Salt Lake?

That was the question asked by MLS Soccer’s Bobby Warshaw in a piece he penned Monday afternoon.

It was in fact a question he asked about every single Major League Soccer club, from Atlanta United to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Some of his choices were fairly self-explanatory, such as Wayne Rooney for DC United, Jozy Altidore for Toronto FC and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the LA Galaxy.

Other were more controversial, such as Nico Lodeiro for the Seattle Sounders or Michael Parkhurst for Atlanta United.

When it came to Real Salt Lake, however, Warshaw didn’t really have an answer.

As he far as he is concerned, though, that may be to the advantage of the Claret and Cobalt this season.

“There is none,” Warshaw wrote. “And that could be a good thing. RSL have cover in every position, and everyone pulls similar weight. Jefferson Savarino, Joao Plata and Corey Baird could all rotate at winger; same with Baird and Sam Johnson up top. Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach could fill in for each other; Tony Beltran provides cover at outside back while Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad and Marcelo Silva each provide similar contributions at center back. So maybe Nick Rimando would be the right answer?”

Greatest fashion show ever?

In honor of New York Fashion Week, which began on Friday, Feb. 8, and will continue through the 16th, Major League Soccer tweeted a video Tuesday afternoon from a day long since passed — Oct. 15, 1995 to be exact.

The video was of the MLS Club and Kit launch, arguably the greatest fashion show, sports-themed or otherwise, to ever take place.

Other links

Instant impact recruit for BYU football in 2019 (247Sports)

8 NCAA Teams Prepare To Compete At The GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational (FloGymnastics)

And finally…

Former Utah men’s basketball star and current Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma has had his share of attention of late.

First, there was an interview in which he was asked whether or not Lakers team president Magic Johnson had a productive talk with the team.

The talk was designed to alleviate any concerns among Laker players after the team failed to acquire the New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, despite making nearly the entire roster available in trade talks.

According to Kuzma, the discussion between Johnson and the team had the desired effect.

“Any time Magic Johnson, one of the greatest players in the game, comes to talk to you, you are going to be all eyes and ears,” Kuzma said. “Optimistic. That is what Magic is. He is a guy that when he walks into the room it electrifies it, just because of who he is and you listen to what he says.”

After the interview, however, there were discussions regarding Kuzma’s facial expressions, namely that they told a much different story.

That hypothesis was firmly refuted by Kuzma’s mother Karri.

What face are we looking for here... I am not seeing what your referring to... I am not seeing anything different than all 1,001 pre-post game interviews? — #0️⃣ 🏀 Karri Kuzma💜💛#LakeShow (@KarriKuzma) February 11, 2019

In other Kuzma-related news, the forward was praised, along with Utah men’s basketball, by Hoop Magazine’s Anthony Gilbert.