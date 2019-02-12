SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, 115-108.

The Jazz were competitive for nearly the entire contest, save for a 20-4 stretch midway through the fourth quarter that enabled the Warriors to build a large enough cushion to pull out the victory.

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State, with 28, 24 and 22 points, respectively.

As for Utah, the Jazz were paced by Donovan Mitchell’s team-high 25 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Jazz’s 115-108 loss to the Warriors.

SPIDA STRUGGLES

For much of the game, Mitchell struggled shooting from the field. He finished with 29 shot attempts, of which he made only 10. Additionally, Mitchell finished just 3 of 8 from behind the arc.

In the fourth quarter, however, the second-year guard turned things around considerably.

https://twitter.com/utahjazz/status/1095557610357501952

He was responsible for 11 of the Jazz’s 24 points in the frame and almost single-handedly, on offense at least, kept Utah in the game.

CURRY CONTAINED

Curry finished with normal enough statistics — 24 points, five rebounds and four assists — but the Jazz were, in large part, able to contain the Warriors MVP.

In fact, if not for an 8-0 by Curry himself in the fourth quarter, during which he drilled two 3-pointers, the All-NBA guard would have finished with just 16 points, while shooting just 5 of 16 from the field.

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1095560926382571520

Even with his run that largely decided the game, Curry made just 5 of 14 3-point attempts.

BENCH HEROES

Once again, Royce O’Neale was excellent off the bench for Utah. He wasn’t alone, however, as Raul Neto joined him with a solid performance of his own.

https://twitter.com/utahjazz/status/1095556198089158661

All told, O’Neale and Neto combined for 23 points, made 8 of 10 shot attempts and went 3 for 5 from 3-point land.

https://twitter.com/utahjazz/status/1095555473795735552

Next 3

All-Star Weekend: Feb. 15-17

Friday, Feb. 22, at Oklahoma City (35-19), 7:30 p.m. MST

Saturday, Feb. 23, vs. Dallas (25-29), 8 p.m. MST

Wednesday, Feb 27, vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-27), 7 p.m. MST