NORTH OGDEN — A North Ogden City Council meeting was evacuated Tuesday night after the council reportedly received a death threat, officials said.

During the meeting, a resident asked Mayor Brent Chugg why there was a heavy police presence in the building, city recorder S. Annette Spendlove said. The mayor then informed those at the meeting about the death threat.

Soon after, a police officer interrupted the meeting when he went up to the mayor and said something quietly to him.

A YouTube livestream of the meeting shows the officer telling community members to "sit tight" while he asks the council to "step out." The officer then instructs the attendees to "leave your stuff" while they start to quickly exit the room.

Additional details about the threat were not immediately available.