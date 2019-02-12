SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday at the Capitol will include a discussion about Utah's state flag.

The House Government Operations Committee is scheduled to consider HB219, which would create the State Flag Review Commission, requiring it to assess the current state flag design against principles of good flag design.

READ MORE: House committee considers changes to Utah flag

Behind-the-scene talks have brought agreement on what services are off the table in a tax reform plan that will include new taxes on services, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said Wednesday, listing prescribed medical services, buying a house or paying rent, and tuition.

READ MORE: First look at Utah tax reform plan coming; expect no sales taxes on medical, real estate services and tuition

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will hear a report from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 8 Director Dr. Brian E. Shiozawa, who will discuss the department's priorities during a question-and-answer session

• The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is scheduled to discuss HB203, which modifies definitions of "homeless shelter" by providing a lower bed requirement for counties of the third through sixth class for purposes of distributions from the Homeless to Housing Reform account and contributions to and distributions from the Homeless Shelter Cities Mitigation account.

READ MORE: Bill seeks to make little-known Vernal homeless shelter eligible for state grants

• The Senate Education Committee will consider SB149, which creates the Teacher and Student Success Program that would disburse funding to districts that create school outcome-based program plans to improve student outcomes.

HB198 passes the House. It's on to the Senate to decide if school grades will stay off state school report cards. — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) February 13, 2019

House of Representatives passes HB146, which would enable 9th and 10th graders to take concurrent enrollment classes in high school. "This takes one barrier way and allows them to do that," says sponsor Rep. Susan Pulispher, R-South Jordan. — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) February 13, 2019

Up now in Senate: SB99, which reduces sales tax rate to reflect new online sales tax collections. Sen. Harper says his bill honors past commitments. Passes 21-2, heads to House #utpol #utleg — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) February 13, 2019

Here's what happened on Feb. 12, the 16th day of the 2019 session: