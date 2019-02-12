SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday at the Capitol will include a discussion about Utah's state flag.
The House Government Operations Committee is scheduled to consider HB219, which would create the State Flag Review Commission, requiring it to assess the current state flag design against principles of good flag design.
Behind-the-scene talks have brought agreement on what services are off the table in a tax reform plan that will include new taxes on services, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said Wednesday, listing prescribed medical services, buying a house or paying rent, and tuition.
Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:
• The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will hear a report from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 8 Director Dr. Brian E. Shiozawa, who will discuss the department's priorities during a question-and-answer session
• The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is scheduled to discuss HB203, which modifies definitions of "homeless shelter" by providing a lower bed requirement for counties of the third through sixth class for purposes of distributions from the Homeless to Housing Reform account and contributions to and distributions from the Homeless Shelter Cities Mitigation account.
• The Senate Education Committee will consider SB149, which creates the Teacher and Student Success Program that would disburse funding to districts that create school outcome-based program plans to improve student outcomes.
Here's what happened on Feb. 12, the 16th day of the 2019 session:
- A bill allowing candidates for public office to use campaign funds to pay for child care passed its final hurdle in the Utah Legislature.
- A bill creating four new 3rd District Court judgeships was approved 27-1 and now goes to the House.
- A bill critics say would upend a 14-year-old ban on so-called "hotter" radioactive waste disposal in Utah and give wide policy discretion to a single government employee received House approval with a 51-20 vote.
- Citing perceived voter confusion over Proposition 3, a panel of state senators advanced a bill adding new requirements for citizen ballot initiatives, including spelling out the sources of any needed funding.
