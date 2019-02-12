Utah Valley University forensic science students enrolled in the advanced crime scene techniques course will use the car to learn how to document the crime scene. They will collect evidence, look for the ignition source and observe the fire patterns and damage that will provide clues about how the fire originated and spread throughout the vehicle.

