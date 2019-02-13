The year 1974 began with a newly reorganized First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Spencer W. Kimball as president. During that year, the church acquired the Brigham Young's Winter Home at St. George. This was one of a number of historic sites and structures acquired during the administration of President Kimball.

During this same year, President Kimball dedicated the Washington D.C. Temple. In 1975, he dedicated the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City and rededicated the Mesa Arizona Temple and St. George Utah Temple.

Kenneth Mays Rebuilt Whitmer log home, Fayette, New York, dedicated by President Spencer W. Kimball.

An important site in the ministry of President Kimball is the Salt Lake Temple. In connection with the 1978 revelation that all worthy males could hold the priesthood, the prophet said: “I have been going to the temple almost daily for many weeks now, sometimes for hours, entreating the Lord for a clear answer” (cited in "Lengthen Your Stride: The Presidency of Spencer W. Kimball," by Edward L. Kimball, page 221).

Later in 1978, President Kimball rededicated the Laie Hawaii Temple and dedicated the Monument to Women at Nauvoo, Illinois. In 1979, the Nauvoo Stake was organized becoming the 1,000th stake in the church.

It was during the administration of President Kimball that the Whitmer log home at Fayette, New York, was rebuilt along with a chapel/visitors center adjacent to it. These were dedicated by President Kimball in connection with general conference and the church’s sesquicentennial celebration in April 1980. While he was president, the historic Newell K. Whitney store in Kirtland, Ohio, was deeded to the church.

He also authorized the construction of the Church History Museum immediately west of Temple Square. The museum was dedicated in 1984.