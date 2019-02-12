SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of a man facing multiple charges of aggravated human trafficking was charged Tuesday with threatening one of the alleged victims in her husband's case.

Ava Lenore Henry, 47, was charged in 3rd District Court with witness tampering, a third-degree felony.

In November, the Utah Attorney General's Office charged James Savage Brown, 52, with numerous felonies, including two counts of aggravated human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, forcible sodomy and two counts of aggravated exploitation of a prostitute.

Two women claimed they were forced into prostitution by Brown for several years, according to charging documents. Henry is listed in the charges as Brown's wife.

In November, as investigators were receiving tips that at least one of Brown's alleged victims was being threatened for cooperating with police, an investigator listened to a phone call made by Savage while incarcerated to Henry.

"Ms. Henry stated, 'I already got on her, you need to get on her,' to which Mr. Brown replied, 'Be sure to get on her 'cuz we’re going to court and she’s gonna really start shaking (stuff),'" according to charging documents.

When an investigator met with the woman on Dec. 10, she stated during the past few weeks she had been "confronted by multiple people about cooperating with law enforcement," the charges state.

Henry even showed up at the woman's work to harass her, according to the charges.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.