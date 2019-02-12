SALT LAKE CITY — Family and colleagues of David Romrell and Dennis Vincent, two police officers who died in the line of duty last year, came to the Capitol where legislators stood and honored their sacrifice.

"(This is) one of the days that we wish we didn't have to have at the Capitol, it's never acceptable to lose one … or more than one of our officers in the state of Utah," said Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville.

David Romrell, a former U.S. Marine who served in the South Salt Lake Police Department for 11 months before he lost his life in November, was the city's first officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Romrell served in the Marine Corps from 2006 to 2014. Although he had a college degree in computer engineering, he decided to continue the path of service and become a police officer.

"The South Salt Lake Police Department and the city of South Salt Lake will forever remember Officer David P. Romrell and they will forever watch over Elizabeth and Jackson Romrell," according to a citation read on the floor.

Dennis Vincent, assistant chief in the Brigham City Police Department, collapsed after an annual mandatory physical fitness test in October. He died the next week from a brain aneurysm.

Vincent started his police career in 1990 and joined the Brigham City department in 1994.

"In his childhood he pretended to be a police officer and would often pull over his friends on their bikes and issue them a ticket," according to the citation.

The citation commended Vincent for service to his nation, state and city, including work in various divisions in the police department and assistance with recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

"We again honor you, we honor those that serve, (and) we express deep appreciation, not only to them, but the sacrifices you've made as family members," said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.