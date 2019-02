I am appalled by the state legislature's action in passing SB96, which guts the voter-approved initiative to expand Medicaid.

How is it that we, as voters, get to fund health insurance, through our taxes, for many legislators (a nice perk for those who qualify), but are denied the opportunity to do the same with our taxes to help those who currently have no health insurance?

Yes, I voted for Proposition 3 and yes, I knew what I was doing.

Karen Silver

West Valley City