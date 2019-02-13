SALT LAKE CITY — There’s only one person who knows the title for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” according to one “Star Wars” actor.

What’s going on: Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”) recently shared on Instagram that only J.J. Abrams knows the title for the upcoming film, ComicBook.com reports.

“It’s good to have secrets on ‘Star Wars,’” Monaghan wrote.

Theories: Fans have speculated for months about the new film’s title. According to Uproxx, suggested titles include, “A Spark of Hope,” “The Last Hope” and “Balance of the Force.”

Flashback: Back in January, Mark Hamill suggested that the new film be called “Thank U, Next,” a reference to the new song and album from Ariana Grande.

Hamill previously teased fans that the title of the new film would be “Yoda’s Bar Mitzvah," too.

Hamill has been open about how secretive the “Star Wars” series can be.

"I remember back when I read the first Star Wars (script), I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead,’" Hamill told Entertainment Weekly. "It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

“Episode IX” drops on Dec. 22.