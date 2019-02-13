SALT LAKE CITY — A new Pew Research Center report finds that 53 percent of people find it generally unacceptable for a white person to use makeup to darken their skin to appear as a different race.

However, 34 percent say wearing makeup to darken your skin for Halloween is always or sometimes acceptable.

Meanwhile, 37 percent say it is never acceptable to use makeup to darken your skin for Halloween.

Race: There’s a divide among those of different races in the report.

The report found 39 percent of white people feel blackface can be used for a Halloween costume, while 19 percent of African-Americans feel the same.

For whites, respondents who were younger than 30 are less accepting of blackface. The survey found 27 percent of younger whites say it is sometimes acceptable to use makeup to darken skin for Halloween. However, 23 percent say it is rarely acceptable and 41 percent say it is never acceptable.

About 44 percent of whites with some college or less education say it is always or sometimes acceptable. Meanwhile, 28 percent of whites with at least a bachelor's degree agree.

The survey found 9 percent of black college graduates say use of blackface is acceptable, compared to 21 percent of those who have some college or less education.

Partisan: There’s a partisan gap in this survey, too.

About 51 percent of those who lean Republican say wearing blackface is sometimes acceptable, with 24 percent saying it’s always acceptable and 37 percent saying it’s rarely or never acceptable.

By contrast, a majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners, 67 percent, say blackface is not acceptable.

Context: The survey dropped after the news broke about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other politicians wearing blackface for their Halloween costumes. On Monday, Katy Perry was criticized for her shoe brand having the appearance of blackface.