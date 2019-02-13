SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” has unveiled its final run time just about two months ahead of its debut in theaters.

The film will clock in at two hours and four minutes, or 124 minutes.

This is despite a previous release from AMC Theaters that the film would run two hours and 10 minutes, according to ComicBook.com.

“Captain Marvel” will have a runtime similar to “Doctor Strange” and “Ant-Man,” which ran 118 minutes and 115 minutes, respectively.

One of the directors, Anna Boden, told reporters the movie will have a unique structure.

"I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it's not your traditional origin story," Boden told reporters during a visit to the film's set. "What's going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with (being) on a journey with this character. It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this nontraditional structure. I think it's going to be a fun ride for people."

Release date: “Captain Marvel” drops March 8.

Interesting: “Captain Marvel” will be much shorter than the reported length of “Avengers: Endgame,” which could end up being close to three hours along. According to the Deseret News, “Endgame” might have an intermission because of its length.