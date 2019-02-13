SALT LAKE CITY — The Avengers are up to something.

New leaked photos of upcoming toys set to debut this spring ahead of “Avengers: Endgame” show two characters — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) — dressed in white-and-gray suits.

See photos of the costumes below:

It’s unclear what these new suits mean for the plot of the movie, which will deal with the aftermath of Thanos’ snap (called “The Decimation”) that eliminated half of the planet.

But, according to ComicBook.com, there’s one major theory that these toy photos support:

“As of yet, there's zero confirmation on what the suits could be used for, with most speculating it will have to deal with the ability to travel through time or between dimensions via the Quantum Realm.”

Flashback: I wrote back in December about leaked “Avengers” toys that pointed at possible storylines for the upcoming “Avengers” film. For example, a leaked version of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) may have confirmed a long-running theory about the Hulk character. Hint: It’s tied to his smile.