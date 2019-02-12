In a new video produced by the Church News, President Russell M. Nelson shared some of the thoughts he recently published in an op-ed article that appeared in the Arizona Republic.

Discussing the need for spirituality in an increasingly secular world, President Nelson said, “If there is anything I’ve learned in my 94 years of living, it is that a life with God is far better — more filled with hope — than one without Him.”

In the editorial, President Nelson wrote that “faith in God is, and has always been the preeminent force for good in this world.”