SALT LAKE CITY — A new trailer for Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” dropped Sunday night during the 61st Grammy Awards.

The trailer, which you can see below, shows the character Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) leading Aladdin (Mena Massoud) to the Cave of the Wonders. Jafar asks Aladdin to bring him the lamp.

Then, the trailer shows a few shots from the filming, including glimpses of the city of Agrabah, a look at the character Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and more.

At the end, the trailer shows Aladdin rubbing the magical lamp.

And then the Genie (Will Smith) appears in full blue CGI.

Watch the trailer below.

“Your life begins now... Aladdin”. Watch this special look at Disney’s #Aladdin, in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/6kgsmxUtam — Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) February 11, 2019

Why it matters: The trailer offers the first glimpse of Smith in blue CGI, which was a point of contention in recent months. As the Deseret News reported, an Entertainment Weekly preview of “Aladdin” showed Smith without the CGI, which raised questions from skeptics about whether or not the Genie would appear blue in the film.

Release date: The film arrives on May 24, 2019.