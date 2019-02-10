SALT LAKE CITY — Former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The show’s host, Alicia Keys, welcomed the quartet of Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Obama onto the stage. The four stars talked about how music unites the world and brings to peace to people who are struggling.

"Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves: our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in,” Obama said.

See the clip below.

.@MichelleObama makes a surprise appearance at the #GRAMMYs: "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves: our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in" https://t.co/pEHw6h7hdE pic.twitter.com/AE9y2PG6Wy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2019

Twitter had a positive reaction:

when Michelle Obama shows up three minutes into the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ECduv7YhIl — Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 11, 2019

Queen Michelle Obama: *breathes*



Us: pic.twitter.com/3OCdBlcAws — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) February 11, 2019

Obama is still on an author tour for her book "Becoming." She reportedly canceled recent appearances due to weather.