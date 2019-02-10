1 of 21
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in Chico, California, on Sunday, Jan. 13, two months after the Camp Fire destroyed 1,400 homes and hundreds of businesses. President Nelson wrote about the visit in an op-ed published Feb. 10 in The Arizona Republic. Life with God is far better than one with him, he wrote in the op-ed, titled “Healing Hearts.”

Hours before addressing 72,000 people in State Farm Stadium in Arizona today, President Russell M. Nelson extended an invitation to the state.

“Whatever your faith tradition or personal circumstances, as a servant of the Lord I invite you to look to him and make him the center of your life,” wrote the 94-year-old leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in an op-ed article published this morning in The Arizona Republic.

Life with God is far better than one with him, wrote President Nelson in the op-ed, titled "Viewpoints: LDS president urges spirituality in an increasingly secular world during Phoenix-area visit."

In the article, President Nelson recalled his visit last month to Paradise, California, where he met with and comforted those affected by Camp Fire, which left 86 dead and destroyed more than 18,000 structures. He also wrote about the recent death of his daughter, Wendy Nelson Maxfield, to cancer.

Read the Arizona Republic article here.

Sarah Jane Weaver
