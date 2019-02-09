SALT LAKE CITY — In their final home game before the All-Star break, the Utah Jazz handed the San Antonio Spurs their fourth straight loss.

Here are four takeaways from Saturday's matinee 125-105 victory at Vivint Arena.

Balanced attack: The Jazz were scoring and passing from every position as seven players had at least nine points and six players had a minimum of three assists. The best example of this may have been this masterpiece of passing that resulted in a Joe Ingles 3-pointer that made it 97-80 with 8:35 left in the game.

that bench tho pic.twitter.com/mquznL0uLj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2019

Buckets O'Neale: Royce O'Neale is have as good of a stretch offensively as he's had in his two-year career. Saturday, he scored a season-high 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting (4 of 4 from 3-point league). In the last three games, he's shot 15 of 22 for games of 10, 15 and 17 points.

Block parties: Rudy Gobert has blocked at least two shots in 14 straight games. He also held LaMarcus Aldridge to just 15 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

Rudy's first half:



12p | 8r | 3a | 1b pic.twitter.com/4UHSIYGLrX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2019

Playoff position: With about two-thirds of the season done, the Jazz (32-24) are alone in sixth place, breaking a virtual tie with the Spurs (32-26). Utah wins the season series 2-1.

Next 3:

Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Golden State (39-15), 8:30 p.m. MST

All-Star Weekend: Feb. 15-17

Friday, Feb. 22, at Oklahoma City (35-19), 7:30 p.m. MST

Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Dallas (25-29), 8 p.m. MST