SALT LAKE CITY — Every year the Grammys are tasked with choosing the year's most award-worthy musicians. And with so much great music out there, it's impossible to make everyone happy.

Some of the past winners, losers and snubs have left artists and viewers alike confused. In preparation for this year's Grammys, happening Sunday night, here are five of the most memorable Grammy snubs.

1. Ariana Grande not performing at 2019's Grammys

The 61st Grammy Awards haven't even happened yet, but there's already plenty of drama. Ariana Grande was slotted to perform, but after some disagreements on the song choice, not only is her performance off the program, but she will be skipping the show entirely despite being nominated for best pop album. Grande broke her silence on Thursday, tweeting her response to a statement by Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who had said it was "too late for her to pull something together."

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

2. That time Bruno Mars won pretty much everything

Bruno Mars made a clean sweep of the 2018 Grammys, taking home seven wins including record, song and album of the year. Many considered his album "24K Magic" undeserving when compared to the other nominees in the category, which included albums from Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Childish Gambino.

Also worth noting: The four male nominees for album of the year were offered performances. However, Lorde — the only female nominee — did not perform. According to Elle Australia, she was not offered a solo performance.

3. Kanye West losing to Maroon 5

Given West's polarizing nature, it might surprise some people to know he's raked in 68 Grammy nominations, with 21 wins. He won three of these awards in 2005 for best rap song, best rap album and best R&B song. However, many thought he should have won best new artist, which he was nominated for, but lost to Maroon 5.

In an interview with grammy.com, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine said the band was just as surprised.

"Everyone was sure — including us — that he would win," Valentine said. "So we were genuinely shocked when they called our name."

4. Macklemore beating Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar was nominated for seven Grammys in 2014, but walked away with zero wins. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis won best rap album for "The Heist." However, after the awards were over, Macklemore took to Instagram, where he said Lamar deserved the award for "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City."

"I’m honored and completely blown away to win anything much less 4 Grammys," Macklemore wrote. "But in that category, he should have won."

5. Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'

Whether Adele beating Beyoncé for album of the year in 2017 was a snub is debatable. Both Beyoncé's "Lemonade" and Adele's "25" were critical and commercial triumphs. Both women are undeniably talented and the recording academy had the impossible task picking between the two.

But following her win, Adele was the first to say the award was rightfully Beyoncé's. During her iconic acceptance speech (if you could call it an acceptance), she first thanked those who helped make "25" then said, "But I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the 'Lemonade' album, is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it was so monumental."