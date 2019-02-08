SALT LAKE CITY — More wintry weather is on deck for the Beehive State.

Just as Utahns are recovering from a major winter storm, more snowfall is expected to fall through the northern part of the state.

Snow showers will fall on Saturday afternoon, according to KSL-TV.

A stronger storm will hit the Beehive State on Sunday through early Monday morning, potentially impacting your commute.

The National Weather Service said Utah will have "an active weekend (that) will keep the threat of snow in the forecast for many locations, so enjoy the break in the action through Friday."

According to NWS, a quick storm will hit Utah on Saturday with light mountain accumulations.

On Sunday, "a stronger and colder storm will bring widespread snowfall to much of the state," according to NWS.