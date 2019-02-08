ST. GEORGE — Local, state and federal officials announced Friday that they are looking into whether two recent church fires in St. George are connected.

On Jan. 26, a fire at the St. George East Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints caused heavy damage. Arson was determined to be the cause of that fire, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Now the ATF, St. George police, St. George fire and the Utah state fire marshal want to know if a fire at Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, in St. George on Jan. 5 is connected.

Firefighters arrived at Grace Episcopal to find the pulpit and podium inside the chapel on fire, according to the St. George News. Damage was estimated at between $2,000 and $4,000.

St. George police said Friday that the investigation into both incidents is open.

The state center that burned at 449 S. 300 East was still under construction at the time of the fire. Officials declared the building a total loss. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who started that fire.

Anyone with information about either fire is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4338, or the ATF's Denver Office at 888-ATF-TIPS.