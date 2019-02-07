SALT LAKE CITY — More theories and rumors sprung up last night that Donny Osmond was the Peacock on "The Masked Singer."
Many theories came after the Peacock said he once was thrown in jail for wearing a wig.
Though Osmond has reportedly never been arrested, a clue from his history proves that he might be the Peacock.
Osmond wore a wig in the direct-to-video version of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," a film from 1999.
In the movie, the character Joseph, who Osmond plays, is thrown in jail, according to reports.
And, well, Twitter ran with that theory.
Other people considered the Peacock’s weight as a clue, too.
Meanwhile: A different bird was revealed on "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday. Ricki Lake reviewed herself to be the Raven after weeks of speculation, according to Entertainment Tonight.
- "The clues seemed like a dead giveaway, and I'm like, 'They're going to know it's me,'" Lake said, according to ET.