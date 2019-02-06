ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who offers information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a St. George arson last month.

The fire was set at St. George East Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and police said it was intentional and heavily damaged the building.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 26 and burned quickly through the ceiling and attic, according to St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker.

The building, located at 449 S. 300 East, was still under construction at the time of the fire, and is a total loss, Stoker said. Construction on the building was close to completion before the fire, and while it did have a fire sprinkler system installed, it wasn't functional yet.

Tips can be submitted to the police department at its nonemergency number, 435-627-4338, or to ATF Denver at 888-ATF-TIPS.