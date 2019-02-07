PROVO — Kalani Sitake joked Wednesday that the three coaches flanking him at a recruit signing press conference — his offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator — would probably end up fighting over Colorado sprinter Luc Andrada.

When Andrada, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete does arrive, he will be the fastest football player on BYU’s team and will run on the track team as well.

“No, there is no question about it,” said receiver coach Fesi Sitake. “He will be our fastest player.”

Andrada committed to the Cougars after a whirlwind recruiting effort triggered by a BYU track coach who was recruiting the Pueblo East High School quarterback as a sprinter last spring.

Andrada had run 10.6 seconds in the 100 meters seven times last year as a junior and has been clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He had several track offers and that is where BYU was planning to use him until Fesi drove out to Pueblo and met him just more than a week ago.

Within 24 hours of getting to know Andrada and his parents, BYU booked a trip for him to make an official visit to BYU. “The fit was there and it was a no-brainer. He would be just fine here. He has all the tools, the skill set, and personality to thrive in this environment, so we pulled the trigger and set up a visit with the mom and dad. They had to change their schedule around, but were out here the next day. It was cool to see how fast that happened. It was seamless.”

Now it will be interesting to see how BYU uses Andrada. Most likely he will play running back and receiver, a similar role in the jet sweep seen by Aleva Hifo.

Jaren Wilkey/BYU Luc Andrada, a sprinter from Pueblo, Colorado, signed a Letter of Intent to play for BYU football on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

As a 3A quarterback his senior year, Andrada threw for 3,135 yards and 33 touchdowns. He ran for 866 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season. In his high school career, he passed for 6,576 and 62 touchdowns, ran for 1,671 and 33 touchdowns on the ground.

The Cougars are not known for speedsters on the football team. Former tight end Chris Smith was a member of a nationally ranked 4X400 relay team in California and set an NCAA receiving record. The school’s best receivers of all time include Austin Collie, Cody Hoffman and Dennis Pitta. None were the caliber of sprinter this guy is. The roster doesn’t usually cater to 4.4. guys and a Taysom Hill (4.44) comes along only once in a while. Andrada is the defending Colorado 100-meter state champion with a 10.62 personal best.

The thing about Andrada’s 10.6 speed, says Fesi, is that it is legitimate because of how many times he ran 100 meters at that time: seven. “Usually you get a person who ran their fastest when the wind was behind them, the conditions were perfect, it was a warm day and the track surface was just perfect.

“A guy might run a 10.6 or 10.7, but if you average all their times, it might be around 10.9. But with Andrada, he did it seven times, so you know it isn’t a fluke.

“Also, it can get kind of cold in Colorado and it didn’t matter. And this was his junior year last spring when he ran those times. He believes he can run faster this year as a senior.” He has also run the 200 meters in 21.41.

Now, there is speed, then there is football speed. Hifo has proven to be a productive, big-play football player for the Cougars and is currently the fastest player on BYU’s team.

Jamaica’s world champion sprinter Usain Bolt came out in sneakers and ran a 4.22 time in the 40, tying the NFL combine record. But nobody in the NFL is successfully chasing Bolt to play for them.

Andrada’s situation is different. He is a football player and knows the game.

He isn’t just a guy who runs out of the blocks to the finish line. As a quarterback, Andrada has proven skills and has mastered the toughest and most valuable position in football as a quarterback. He earned the designation as the state’s total offense leader.

It remains to be seen if Andrada’s college career will be a streaking nova or a bust, but his speed will make it really interesting this fall no matter where he’s used.

If a guy’s gonna run the jet sweep and he’s jet-less, it just doesn’t work.

This guy has the bonafides.

Two Hifos are better than one.