SALT LAKE CITY — WNBA star Maya Moore is leaving professional basketball for family.

Moore, a player for the Minnesota Lynx, wrote in a piece for The Players’ Tribune that she won't be playing professional basketball this upcoming season after she considered her purpose.

“I learned a long time ago that my purpose is to know Jesus and to make Him known,” she said.

She pointed to the Bible verse Colossians 3:23, which she often uses when she signs autographs for fans.

The entire verse reads: “And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.”

Moore is using that verse to influence her choices this year:

“My announcement is about how I’m shifting the focus to the whatever,” she wrote. “My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years.”

Reactions: Multiple pro basketball names, including Steph Curry, praised Moore for her decision, according to The Star Tribune.

So much Respect for this @MooreMaya. God Bless 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Bt4amUFuGl — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 5, 2019

“The people in our society who may have the least means are the most vulnerable & if we don’t protect and fight for the most vulnerable in our community then what kind of community are we?” Looking forward to your next chapter my friend @MooreMaya https://t.co/p7w8TzKWYw — Tina Charles (@tinacharles31) February 5, 2019

It takes a tremendous amount of courage to make a decision like this, one that could upset a lot of people. Shout out to @MooreMaya for following her convictions. https://t.co/VDlttmwgo2 @PlayersTribune — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) February 6, 2019