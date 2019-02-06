SALT LAKE CITY — A major winter storm slammed the Wasatch Front just in time for the Wednesday morning commute, causing hours of driving delays and forcing the closures of many schools, some of which have never closed due to weather.

The Canyons School District canceled classes and all after-school activities due to weather — a first in the district's 10-year history. Likewise, the Park City School District canceled classes due to weather. Since the 1970s, district spokeswoman Melinda Colton said there have only been a "handful" of days the district has canceled school due to weather.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Heather Parrish clears off her car during a snow storm in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Classes were also canceled in the Granite, Jordan, Murray, Salt Lake City and Tooele school districts.

Some private and charter schools also canceled classes on Wednesday including Juan Diego, Mount Vernon Academy, Rowland Hall, Canyon Rim Academy and Providence Hall Charter Schools.

On the college level, the University of Utah canceled all morning classes and later announced that evening classes were canceled as well. Westminster College closed for the day, and Salt Lake Community College closed its doors until at least noon. LDS Business College also canceled classes.

Snowplows across the valley had a hard time keeping up with both the falling snow and blowing snow. Many major thoroughfares were icy or snowpacked while residential streets remained untouched. At one point, the drive time from Draper to Salt Lake City on I-15 was two hours, according to KSL traffic reporters.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Snow from a winter storm falls along the Wasatch Front on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported 313 crashes statewide as of 9:30 a.m. since the storm began on Tuesday, including 115 crashes on Wednesday alone.

According to the National Weather Service, snow totals in the valley starting Sunday night through 9 a.m. Wednesday ranged from 10 to 14 inches across most of Salt Lake County.

In the mountains, Snowbird reported it has received 28 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information is collected.