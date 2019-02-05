President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday. Utah's Congressional delegation has issued reactions to the speech.

Speaking with Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson on KSL Newsradio, Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said he was encouraged that "it seems like there were a lot of olive branches being extended."

“There were also some moments of divisiveness I thought were a little disappointing,” McAdams said, but he's going to focus on calls for unity.

McAdams said in a statement that he listened to the speech "with an ear towards issues where both sides of the political aisle can find common ground."

"In the era of divided government, bipartisanship is the only way Washington will be able to get things done," McAdams said in the statement. "It will take bipartisan consensus to lower the cost of health care, rebuild our infrastructure, reverse trillion-dollar deficits and reform our broken immigration system."

There's a need to figure out how to get past partisanship, Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said in a KSL Newsradio broadcast.

“It’s very frustrating to those of us who can see the path which seems to be so clear," Curtis said.

Curtis said in a statement he has seen the "extraordinary things" that happen when members of Congress work together.

"As we look forward, I’m hopeful that we can do the same thing on critical issues: lowering the cost of health care, taking care of our national security, building our infrastructure, and dealing with the difficult issue of immigration," Curtis said. "I hope as all of us listened tonight, we affirmed our commitment to work across the aisle to accomplish great things for this country.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said he believes the address was "a little bit of a preamble to the president’s re-election campaign" in a KSL Newsradio broadcast.

“Frankly, I think he surprised a lot of people," Stewart said in regards to Trump's tone.

Stewart also noted his surprise at the lack of positive reaction from the Democrats in the room during Trump's address.

In a statement, Stewart said the state of union is strong.

"Transparency with prescription drugs, rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, and parental leave are just a few of the President’s proposals that should enjoy broad bipartisan support," Stewart said. "I’m ready to get to work and hope my Democratic colleagues will join me."

On a KSL Newsradio broadcast, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he was thrilled to hear Trump mention of the criminal justice reform bill he has worked on during his time in the Senate.

“It was a surreal moment, and it was very gratifying,” Lee said.

Lee called Trump's comments on protecting the sanctity of life "measured" and "appropriate."

In a statement, Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said Trump used the State of the Union to "offer solutions that will hopefully bring us together."

"It appears that while many within the congressional audience were receptive, some remained entrenched. I hope the cooperative attitude of his speech spreads to all," Bishop said.

In a statement, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Trump's address "appealed to our patriotism and common values as Americans."

"He highlighted several critical policy areas where there are opportunities for both parties to work together – including lowering health care costs, reforming trade policies to better protect American workers, and strengthening border security and immigration enforcement," Romney said. "These are priorities that I share and will work to advance in the Senate."