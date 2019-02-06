SALT LAKE CITY — If this year has you asking Necco Sweethearts, “Where R U?” then look no further than these Utah events to show your valentine some sweet “#Love.” Make your sweetheart “Smile” with a “Date Nite” at the Northern Utah Marriage Celebration in Ogden on Friday, Feb. 8. “Say yes” to days of dancing with DF Dance Studio, “Dream Big” creating crafts at local libraries, or support Guadalupe School with a movie night. Whatever you do, “Live N Love” and have the “Best Day” ever with your “Love Bug” or friends.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information about additional events to [email protected]

Feb. 6

“Steamy Dog: A Working Dog Valentine’s Day Reading,” Feb. 6, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Anderson Family Great Hall, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu/events)

Feb. 7

Wooden Hearts Craft, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, free for tweens, teens and adults (801-943-4636)

Feb. 8

Northern Utah Marriage Celebration, Feb. 8, 6-9:30 p.m., Weber State University, Shepherd Union Building, 3848 S. Harrison Blvd., Ogden, $25 per person, $40 per couple, may sell out (801-399-8207 or extension.usu.edu/relationships/marriage-celebration)

In Tune Partners Caleb Chapman's Crescent Super Band and the Voodoo Orchestra will perform at a dinner dance at Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden on Feb. 8.

Valentine Dinner Dance with Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band and the Voodoo Orchestra, Feb. 8, 6:30-10 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, $40 per person, $75 per couple (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Music of the Heart” with Dan Waldis and Melissa Pace-Tanner, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $17.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Sweetheart Swing with Synthesis, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Wilkinson Student Center Ballroom, BYU, Provo, $15 per couple, for BYU students and faculty with ID, dance instruction begins at 7 p.m. (eventtickets.byu.edu)

Black & Red Valentine's Salsa & Bachata Ball, Feb. 8, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., DF Dance Studio, 2978 S. State, $15 per person (dfdancestudio.com)

Feb. 9

Valentine’s Day Printmaking, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, free (bdac.org)

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, free (801-594-8611)

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m., Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., free (801-594-8651)

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m., Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, free (801-594-8640)

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (801-594-8632)

Valentine’s Day Card and Craft, Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200)

Chocolate Festival, Feb. 9, 6:30-9 p.m., Riverwoods Conference Center, 615 Riverwood Parkway, Logan, $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and younger (thechocolatefest.com)

23rd Army Band, Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org/events/concerts_ExcellenceSeries)

Sweethearts Dance, Feb. 9, 8-11:30 p.m., DF Dance Studio, 2978 S. State, $40 per couple, semi-formal attire (dfdancestudio.com)

Vienna Ball, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.-midnight, Olpin Union, Ballroom, University of Utah, $65 for general, $90 for reserved seats, dance lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. (800-838-3006 or saltlakesymphony.org)

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Members of the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band are reflected in the bell of a horn during the 65th annual Grand Parade along Main Street in Bountiful on Friday, July 20, 2018. The 23rd Army Band will perform Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan.

Feb. 11

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 11, 4:30 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623)

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 11, 4:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (801-594-8660)

Valentine’s Day Cards, Feb. 11, 4:30 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (801-594-8680)

Valentine Craft Night, Feb. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, free (801-852-6650 or provolibrary.com/calendars)

Valentine's Day Cards, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, free (801-943-4636)

Feb. 12

Valentine’s Day Craft and Card, Feb. 12, 4 p.m., Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, free (801-943-4636)

Love Guadalupe Movie Night: “Hitch,” Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, $15 per person, for adults ages 21 and older (801-531-6100, ext. 105 or search Guadalupe Movie Night on Eventbrite.com)

Feb. 13

“Wild Wednesday: Wild Romance — A Special Valentine’s Day Program,” Feb. 14, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Red Wedding: Royal Valentine's Party,” Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, free, wedding costumes welcome (801-943-4636)

Feb. 14

Megaplex Valentine’s Date Night, Feb. 14 or 16, 5:45-10 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $126-$135 (megaplextheatres.com)

Valentine’s Day Dance Classes for Couples, Feb. 14, 6, 7 and 8 p.m., DF Dance Studio, 2978 S. State, $30-$50 per couple (dfdancestudio.com)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts On Valentine's Day, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts will host a romantic evening for adults. Tour the galleries while listening to music from the University of Utah Red Hots.

Valentine’s Dance and Social, Feb. 14, 6-8:30 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, free for adults ages 45 and older (801-295-3618 or bdac.org)

Valentine’s Evening at UMFA, Feb. 14, 6-8:30 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Anderson Family Great Hall, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, $49-$75, for adults ages 21 and older (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Valentine’s Banquet with magician Richard Hatch, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Old Rock Church, 10 S. Main, Providence, $37 per ticket (435-752-3432 or oldrockchurch.com)

Valentine Dinner Dance with The Roadside Ramblers, Feb. 14-15, 7-10 p.m., Thanksgiving Point Barn, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $58-$70 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org/events/valentine-dinner-dance/)

Feb. 15

Valentine’s at Tracy Aviary, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $70 per couple, $40 per single, for adults ages 21 and older (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Valentine’s Dinner and Concert with Brenn Hill, Feb. 15-16, 6:30-9 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $18-$75 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org/valentines-dinner/)

“My Fair Lady” with the Utah Symphony, Feb. 15-16, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$90 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Feb. 16

“Sweetheart Snowshoe,” Feb. 16., 1-4 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, meet at First Dam, 1647-1700 Canyon Road, Logan, $8-$10 per person, snowshoe rental included (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Regency Romance Ball, Feb. 16, 5 p.m., Little America Hotel, 500 S. Main, $60-$85 (801-376-9618 or oldgloryvintagedancers.com)