SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Colbert gave Utah’s Deer Valley Resort a shoutout this week on “The Late Show.”

Colbert presented a news story about actress Gwyneth Paltrow and how she is being sued for $3.1 million by a fellow Utah skier, who claims she knocked him out while on the slopes, according to the Deseret News.

Terry Sanderson announced a lawsuit against Paltrow, Deer Valley Resort and ski instructor Eric Christiansen. He's seeking $3.1 million from the actress, saying she plowed into him and caused a severe brain injury and then skied away without saying a word, according to the Deseret News.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Colbert describes Deer Valley.

"They have the best service of all the ski resorts," he said. "It's absolute paradise. Try the turkey chili."

He mentions the different ski runs, calling them "tricky."

He also mentions his recommendations for food and ski spots.

Note: The clip contains mentions of alcohol and some mature language.

