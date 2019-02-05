SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union Tuesday evening.

Trump will speak to the country from the House Chamber before a joint session of Congress. Supreme Court justices and other dignitaries — including the widow of Maj. Brent Taylor, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan — will be in attendance as well.

The chamber will be filled with a number of 2020 presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand, too.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Fox News Tuesday that the State of the Union will be “visionary,” adding that Trump will likely speak on the opioid epidemic.

Trump is likely to speak on immigration, abortion and the rationale for reducing troop numbers in Syria and Afghanistan, among other topics, according to The New York Times.

And, as the Deseret News explained, the pomp surrounding the State of the Union has created “a public misperception that the president wields more power than the Constitution allows, experts and members of Congress agree. They also say that the address accomplishes nothing more than his constitutional duty of recommending to Congress his priorities.”

Here's how to watch.

Time: Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. EST (7 p.m. MT).

Channels: ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business Network, MSNBC and all other major networks and cable news channels. It will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo and Univision.

Stream: Watch live on the White House website.