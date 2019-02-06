SALT LAKE CITY — If you ask Utah Jazz fans which current commercials are their favorites, it’s highly likely they won’t rattle off any of the ads that appeared during the Super Bowl.

Jazzland, no doubt, prefers the ones that feature Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jae Crowder and Royce O’Neale over any commercials promoting drinks, snacks or whatever the heck was being advertised with robots and chunky milk.

Thanks to Vivint SmartHome, Jazz fans have a few fun ones to watch.

COMMERCIAL 1: CAT MAN

Rudy Gobert looks over the shoulder of Donovan Mitchell on the team bus to see Spida is chuckling while watching a cat video on his phone.

“So you’re a cat guy, huh?” Gobert asks.

“Yeah, man,” Mitchell says, smiling. “They’re … they’re …”

Mitchell then catches himself and shakes his head as if he’d been caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

“No, no,” Mitchell said, changing his tune. “Somebody sent this to me.”

Gobert pats him on the shoulder and lets Mitchell know it’s OK to be a cat guy, and the Jazz guard tries to convince him he’s really not one.

“OK,” Gobert says, smiling and certainly not convinced.

Ricky Rubio, seated in front of Mitchell, is then shown in the scene. He lefts his head up and delivers perhaps the greatest “Meow” in history.

“All of the commercials that came out were funny,” O’Neale said. “I think Ricky’s ‘meow’ was the funniest part. It seemed like he was a natural.”

Fans have had fun with it on social media, of course. The Jazz have even played the sound byte after opponents missed free throws since the commercial debuted.

So is Mitchell really a cat guy?

“Nah,” O’Neale said. “He’s more of a dog guy.”

COMMERCIAL 2: THE RUDIES

Jae Crowder lets Rudy Gobert know that Vivint offers several home security options, but the Jazz center has his own system set up on a wall in his living room.

“Whoa, what is this?” Crowder says while looking at a unique collection that includes classic pieces of art, mostly from the Renaissance Era, with Gobert’s face instead of the original subject. “This? This is my home security,” Gobert responds. “There’s no better defense than many Rudies.”

The final masterpiece shown on Gobert’s security display is a humorous rendition of Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” masterpiece, featuring a shirtless No. 27 leaning back while extending his finger out to a basketball.

“Bro!” Crowder exclaims. “People love it,” Gobert tells him.

Gobert said he was surprised when he walked onto the set and saw the art featuring him. And, yes, he’s made dibs on several of them, so he really is going to keep some of the Rudies.

“They’re synthetic. It’s not really paintings,” the Frenchman pointed out, sounding like an art expert. “They made it on a computer, but I like them.”

COMMERCIAL 3: THE WORKOUT

Royce O’Neale rings Rubio’s doorbell, interrupting a music video shoot the Spanish guard was doing in his home with candles, a beach backdrop and his hair down.

After shushing his friends and turning the music off, Rubio uses technology on his phone to speak with O’Neale.

“Hey, Royce!”

“What’s up, Ricky?” “Yeah, come in. We’re downstairs.”

By the time the second-year Jazz guard walks down the stairs, Rubio has changed outfits and is pumping iron with different music blasting.

“Oh, c’mon. You guys just don’t quit!” O’Neale exclaims. As Rubio counts his reps off in Spanish, O’Neale then notices the scent from the video shoot.

“Is that scented candles?”

“It was cool,” O’Neale said. “Ricky made it a little funny. I think everybody was laughing at his hair being down and singing. It was a fun commercial to make.” O’Neale said he’s been in some other commercials and envisions even bigger roles in the future.

“I think I’m better at acting than that. They only gave me a small part,” he said, laughing. Asked what he’d like to do in an ad, he joked, “Maybe I’d be like an action hero and come save the day.”

O’Neale said his commercial — the only one they filmed that day — took a couple of hours to shoot.

“It was fun,” he said.

Veteran Kyle Korver chuckled when asked about his teammates' commercials, which he’s heard are pretty funny.

“I don’t watch a lot of television, so I haven’t seen any,” he admitted. “I actually made a mental note that I need to Google these and watch them because I’ve heard our acting skills are horrible.”

(For the record, this crop of Jazzmen have superior acting skills than the likes of Carlos Boozer and Gordon Hayward.)

Korver reminisced about a commercial he did for a local energy drink company — EVO — during his first stint with the Jazz a decade ago.

“I was just running through the mountains,” he said, laughing.

Korver was glad he didn’t have any lines to memorize, but he did do some voice-over work for the commercial.

“It’s having the energy to push myself to the limit and then go even further. It’s never giving up regardless of what lies ahead. It’s what drives me to perform my best and go that extra mile.”

Though motivating, the commercial was missing something that could’ve pushed it over the top.

You guessed it — a Ricky Rubio meow.

__________

As if the actual commercials weren't fun enough, Vivint has released some humorous outtakes.