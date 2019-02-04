SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football recruiting expert Dan Sorensen, publisher of UteZone.com, expects it to be “an eventful week” up on the hill. He noted that as many as seven recruits the Utes are pursuing could announce their intentions on or before Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Overall, 11 or 12 recruits could join the 12 early signees the program added in December.

“There are some good football players that are still on the radar,” Sorensen said. “Utah’s coming down to the wire with all of them and it could be an exciting week.”

Players to watch include defensive tackle Simote Pepa (Bingham HS); linebacker Drew Fowler (Bellevue HS, Washington); linebacker Elijah Juarez (Long Beach Poly HS, California); offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni (Garden City CC, Kansas); cornerback Drew Rawls (West Brook HS, Texas); safety Sione Vaki (Liberty HS, California); and running back Jordan Wilmore (Lawndale HS, California).

" There are some good football players that are still on the radar. Utah’s coming down to the wire with all of them and it could be an exciting week. " Dan Sorensen, publisher of UteZone.com

Sorensen said that the coaches have put in a lot of work during the past couple of weeks with official visits on campus and at the homes of recruits.

“I think that Wednesday should be a pretty good day for Utah football in terms of getting kids to sign with them,” he added.

Utah’s signees Wednesday are expected to include four early commits — wide receiver Darren Jones (Cajon HS, California); cornerback JaTravis McCloud (Union HS, Oklahoma); linebacker Junior Tafuna (Bingham HS); and offensive tackle LaColby Tucker (Garden City CC, Kansas).

In December, Utah signed 12 players, including linebacker Manny Bowen, a graduate transfer from Penn State. The Utes have since added another transfer in former Texas quarterback Cameron Rising, who is expected to be on the list released on Wednesday.

After the early signing period, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said they felt good about the quality and number of players the Utes added.

"We'll complete our 2019 recruiting class between now and the traditional signing period in February,” he said in a released statement. “But this is a solid start. The offensive and defensive lines are usually a priority for us and this year was no exception. We were also able to fill needs at several other positions."

Besides Bowen, Utah's early class included wide receiver Donte Banton (Deerfield Beach HS, Florida); running back Micah Bernard (Gahr HS, California); defensive lineman Keaton Bills (Corner Canyon HS); offensive lineman Falcon Kaumatule (Bishop Gorman HS, Nevada); defensive lineman Semisi Lauaki (Leuzinger HS, California); offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (Eisenhower HS, California); punter Ben Lennon (Swinburne University, Australia); safety Aaron Lowe (West Mesquite, Texas); offensive lineman Johnny Maea (East HS); cornerback LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson (Mountain Pointe HS, Arizona); and offensive lineman Marist Talavou (St. John Bosco HS, California).