SALT LAKE CITY — The Senate gave final approval today to a replacement plan for the voter-approved full Medicaid expansion after more than an hour of debate — and a last-minute update to the price tag.

The bill now goes to the House.

The 22-7 vote — with all six Democrats and Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, opposed — didn't change from the initial vote on SB96 on the third day of the 2019 Legislature that opened last week.

What did change, however, was the fiscal note spelling out the cost to taxpayers. A new version of the bill also includes a provision that would wipe out Medicaid expansion if the federal government doesn't come through with needed approvals.

The earlier price tagreleased for the GOP legislative leadership's plan for replacing the voter-approved expansion showed the state could end up forgoing more than $1 billion in available federal funding.

That language was removed from an updated fiscal note posted shortly before the floor debate began.

The original fiscal note for SB96, prepared by the Legislative Fiscal Analyst's Office, says that compared to current law, Utah could forgo federal funds of $100 million in the current budget year, $401 million in the budget year that begins July 1, and $624 million ongoing by the 2024 budget year.

That adds up to well over $1 billion, but Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, said "that's misleading unless you match it with reduced expenses." He said starting in the budget year beginning July 1, 2020, the voter-approved program was expected to be in the red.

Last November, votes approved full Medicaid expansion that covers Utahns earning up to 138 percent of the approximately $12,000 federal poverty rate at a federal to state funding match of 90 percent to 10 percent.

The ballot initiative known as Proposition 3 also included a 0.15 percent sales tax increase to cover the state's share. Republican legislative leaders, however, have said that isn't going to be enough and have come up with their own plan.

That plan, contained in SB96, provides Medicaid coverage to Utahns earning only up to 100 percent of the federal poverty rate, initially at a lower federal to state funding match of 70 percent to 30 percent.

To cover the additional costs, the bill sponsored by Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden, also includes an initial $38.2 million appropriation and $15 million annually in future years plus $15 million from a hospital tax.

Both the full Medicaid expansion program available under the Affordable Care Act that was passed by voters and the Republican supermajority's plan are set to take effect April 1.

However, unlike the program in Proposition 3, the SB96 plan would require federal waivers to implement what's being called a bridge program at the 70-30 federal match while seeking approval to receive the 90-10 match for covering fewer people.

If those waivers don't come through, the new provision in SB96 would end Medicaid expansion in the state.

Hemmert has said there are 41,000 Utahns making 100-138 percent of the poverty rate who already have insurance offered at a federally subsidized rate of less than $30 a month, but another 24,700 in that category don't.

He counts the federal insurance subsidizes as money coming into the state even though it is outside the Medicaid expansion plan, estimating the amount at between $311 million and $625 million.

"So yeah, the money doesn't run through the state budget, but the federal money is still coming here. No one is forgoing anything," Hemmert said. The federal insurance subsidy is not part of the fiscal note.

The second and final vote on SB96 had been held up awaiting a fiscal note. Christensen rejected the first estimate of the cost to taxpayers as too high.

"This is the opposite of what Utahns voted for. The voters got it right, and the politicians need to listen," said Andrew Roberts, spokesman for the group behind Proposition 3, Utah Decides.

Roberts said the bills "sends hundreds of millions of our tax dollars back to Washington and cuts Medicaid for Utah families" and that "devastating new admission should put an end to all attempts to repeal the voter-approved law."

The group has launched a campaign including more than $100,000 in TV commercials aimed at pressuring lawmakers to back off of replacing full Medicaid expansion.