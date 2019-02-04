AP
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates in confetti on the turf after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Related Links

The Super Bowl always comes with lots of commentary on social media and Sunday's snooze-fest of a Super Bowl, in which the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, was no exception. From the game to the halftime show — featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, here are some of the best tweets from the big game on Sunday.

The game

The halftime show

The commercials

Kyle Van Noy with a welcome interruption

Former BYU linebacker won his second Super Bowl ring with the Patriots on Sunday, finishing with four tackles and a sack. After the win, Van Noy stopped by Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay's press conference to shake the young coach's hand.

1 comment on this story

"You're a hell of a coach," Van Noy is heard saying to McVay.

"Great job, man. I respect you man. I appreciate that, Kyle," McVay says to Van Noy

Other links...

Utahn Samantha Gordon appears in the amazing "NFL 100" Super Bowl commercial

Former Utah player and current Miami Dolphin offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell exchange jerseys

And finally...

Ricky Rubio impressed Jazz teammates by breaking out a guitar and playing along with Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Joe Coles