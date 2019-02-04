The Super Bowl always comes with lots of commentary on social media and Sunday's snooze-fest of a Super Bowl, in which the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, was no exception. From the game to the halftime show — featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, here are some of the best tweets from the big game on Sunday.

The game

this is happening because some of you (and you know who you are) had the gall to complain about Chiefs Rams a few months ago. i will never forgive you — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2019

Man where Shams, Woj, Haynes, McMenamin at????.... 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Put in Jimmer!!! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 4, 2019

First Super Bowl ever with no touchdowns going into the fourth quarter. I don’t watch football, and even I know this is officially the most boring game ever. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) February 4, 2019

That moment when you realize you’ve wasted 3 1/2 hours of your life watching a hideously boring football game only to watch Brady and the #Patriots win another #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠

Yuk. pic.twitter.com/o1kcvdN78P — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) February 4, 2019

Even the TV knows this game is boring #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LSwVhBJ3FZ — Scott Saadey (@ssaadey) February 4, 2019

The halftime show

Best part of the whole halftime show was Spongebob opening for Travis Scott — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 4, 2019

Me next year at halftime show! NOT!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lcUAqJgWNM — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Tell me this isn't Adam Levine dancing next to Travis Scott for the halftime show pic.twitter.com/ROh5BEAc7q — Madison Yeash (@mmyeash) February 4, 2019

SpongeBob now has more #SuperBowl appearances than the:



• Cleveland Browns

• Detroit Lions

• Houston Texans

• Jacksonville Jaguars pic.twitter.com/x68KlvXFDS — SportsNation (@SportsNation) February 4, 2019

Why is Adam Levine wearing my curtains? pic.twitter.com/ocz2jiDjyJ — Dillon Brelsford (@dpbrelsford) February 4, 2019

That stomach tat is for Adam Levine if gets lost and doesn’t know where he lives pic.twitter.com/PWuDhe5sSe — haunted idiot governor (@zandywithaz) February 4, 2019

Soooooooo...... This halftime show though. That’s all for Travis or nah?!?!?! 🤨 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

The commercials

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

That’s was AMAZING!!! Got me so hyped I wanted to be in it too! Kudos 👏🏾 https://t.co/NsCQK8IKUX — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

The SuperBowl sucked, but our commercial was awesome! — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 4, 2019

The NFL/100 commercial was the best football I’ve seen all day — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 4, 2019

Kyle Van Noy with a welcome interruption

Former BYU linebacker won his second Super Bowl ring with the Patriots on Sunday, finishing with four tackles and a sack. After the win, Van Noy stopped by Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay's press conference to shake the young coach's hand.

"You're a hell of a coach," Van Noy is heard saying to McVay.

"Great job, man. I respect you man. I appreciate that, Kyle," McVay says to Van Noy

#Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy interrupts Sean McVay’s presser to shake his hand. #LARams pic.twitter.com/5N4HzxYiOU — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 4, 2019

