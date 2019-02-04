The Super Bowl always comes with lots of commentary on social media and Sunday's snooze-fest of a Super Bowl, in which the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, was no exception. From the game to the halftime show — featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, here are some of the best tweets from the big game on Sunday.
Kyle Van Noy with a welcome interruption
Former BYU linebacker won his second Super Bowl ring with the Patriots on Sunday, finishing with four tackles and a sack. After the win, Van Noy stopped by Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay's press conference to shake the young coach's hand.1 comment on this story
"You're a hell of a coach," Van Noy is heard saying to McVay.
"Great job, man. I respect you man. I appreciate that, Kyle," McVay says to Van Noy
Utahn Samantha Gordon appears in the amazing "NFL 100" Super Bowl commercial
Former Utah player and current Miami Dolphin offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell exchange jerseys
Ricky Rubio impressed Jazz teammates by breaking out a guitar and playing along with Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl halftime show.