SALT LAKE CITY — Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi joined forces for the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night.

And Twitter, for the most part, rolled its eyes at the Maroon 5 performance.

Maroon Five is the Beige Three of music. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 4, 2019

sad to announce i recognized the maroon 5 song in like the first chord — Alanna Okun (@alanna) February 4, 2019

I can’t believe Matchbox-20 wasn’t available — Josh Visser (@joshvisser) February 4, 2019

is that M for mediocre — Michael Gold (@migold) February 4, 2019

I wonder if I will recognize a single song during this show — Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) February 4, 2019

i wish a meteor would hit me — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 4, 2019

Was Maroon 5 phoning it in? — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 4, 2019

This is truly awful — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 4, 2019

Me trying to escape this terrible concert pic.twitter.com/7hzYPwSRB0 — Emily E. Tillett (@EmilyETillett) February 4, 2019

Travis Scott was given mixed reviews for his performance of “Sicko Mode.”

\

Travis Scott must be able to carry like ten potions in that belt. Smart. Tactical — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 4, 2019

Travis Scott when sicko mode comes on pic.twitter.com/ItdIBGstUi — Andrew Couture (@Couturesworld) February 4, 2019

I don’t ever want to see Travis Scott and Maroon 5 in the same sentence again. This is horrible. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) February 4, 2019

And then Big Boi, from Outkast, came out and people were sort of confused.

**

This is a mess — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) February 4, 2019

**

God bless Big Boi. Get away from him Adam Levine — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) February 4, 2019

My God, it's all the music playing at the gym that you can't stand, all at once. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 4, 2019

I’m confused. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 then performed and took his shirt off, prompting a number of responses:

\

This just became a parody of itself — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) February 4, 2019

This halftime show is starting to make me uncomfortable. #SuperBowl53 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 4, 2019

It's the halftime show this game deserved. — Randy Archibold (@randyNYT) February 4, 2019